This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BRITISH SYNTHESIZER The rock and electronic outfit Hot Chip performs with the band Oppenheimer as part of the River to River festival. Friday, 7 p.m., South Street Seaport, Pier 17, F.D.R. Drive and Fulton Street, 212-732-7678, free.

DOWNTOWN OPERA Brooklyn College’s Summer Opera Festival presents a performance of Mozart’s “Cosi Fan Tutte,” directed by Eric Einhorn. Conductor Fiora Contino is featured. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Whitman Hall, Brooklyn College, 2900 Bedford Ave. at Campus Road, Brooklyn, 718-951-5000 ext. 1420, $20–25, $15 for students and seniors.

FUN FUN FUN The Garden Concerts at Flushing Town Hall series presents Marty Raneri and the Channel Surfers performing renditions of surf music classics. Friday, 8 p.m., Flushing Town Hall, 137-35 Northern Blvd. at Linden Place, Flushing, Queens, 718-463-7700, free.

MUSIC AND PICKET FENCES The Caramoor International Music Festival in Katonah, N.Y., presents a Friday performance by the Trio Solisti, featuring violinist Maria Bachmann, cellist Alexis Pia Gerlach, and pianist Jon Klibonoff.On Satuday, the daylong Enduring Spirits jazz festival features pianists Kirk Lightsey, McCoy Tyner, and Steve Kuhn, and trumpeter Jeremy Pelt. On Sunday, the Tokyo String Quartet performs works by Mozart, Brahams, and Toru Takemitsu. Friday–Sunday, times vary, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $27–$37 for Friday, $45–$55 for Saturday, $19–$49 for Sunday.

MIDDLE WESTCHESTER The Summit Music Festival in Tarrytown, N.Y. presents a Friday concert featuring violinist Aaron Rosand and cellist Nathaniel Rosen performing works by Brahms and Mendelssohn. On Saturday, violinist Mikhail Kopelman and flautist Stefan Ragnor-Hoskuldsson perform works by Weinberg, Beethoven, and Shostakovich. On Sunday, pianist Pa ve l Nersessian performs works by Beethoven, Chopin, and Rachmaninov. Friday–Sunday, 8 p.m., Pepsico Hall, Marymount College of Fordham University, 100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown, N.Y., 914-747-2020, $20 general, $15 seniors.

WEEKEND AT THE PARK Central Park’s SummerStage festival presents the Mexican-American Limón Dance Company on Friday night. On Saturday, Argentinean singer-songwriter Gustavo Cerati performs, along with the reggaetón band Calle 13, and the DJ Camilo Lara, also known as the Mexican Institute of Sound. On Sunday, the Brazilian singer Lenine performs as part of the Brazilian Film Festival of Miami. Friday–Sunday, Friday, 8 p.m., Saturday, 3 p.m., Sunday, 7 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

ALONG THE RIVER The Wall Street Jazz Festival in Kingston, N.Y., features an entire program of women bandleaders. Featured musicians include Brenda Bufalino, Francesca Tanksley, and Rebecca Coupe Franks . Saturday, 5–11 p.m., North Front and Wall streets, Kingston, N.Y., 845-246-4106, free.

MOMA NIGHTS The Museum of Modern Art and the Juilliard School present Summergarden, a free summer concert series featuring premieres performed by Juilliard students. This week’s presentation features the New Juilliard Ensemble, led by Joel Sachs, performing premieres by Tigran Ayvazyan, Carl Vine, and Lera Auerbach. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.