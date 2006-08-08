This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

OUTDOOR MELODIES Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents a children’s performance by the Arm-of-the-Sea Theater, featuring giant puppets who explore the Hudson River estuary. In the evening, bluesman Ray Schinnery and the Dirty Dozen Brass Band from New Orleans perform. Tomorrow morning, the Lula Washington Dance Theatre of Los Angeles performs children’s hip-hop dancing, and in the evening, pianist Vassily Primakov and Burnt Sugar–the Arkestra Chamber perform. Today and tomorrow, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., North Plaza and Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

MOZART AND MORE Pianist Alexei Lubimov and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra perform the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major and Symphony No. 38 in D major in a two-night stand. The orchestra is conducted by Douglas Boyd. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, $35–$55.

HAVANA JAZZ The Blue Note presents Cuban clarinetist and saxophonist Paquito D’Rivera, performing with pianist Alon Yavnai, bassist Oscar Stagnaro, and drummer Mark Walker. Tonight through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $20 at bar, $30 at tables.