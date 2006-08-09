This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CLASSICAL, JAZZ, HIP-HOP Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents a children’s hip-hop performance by the Lula Washington Dance Theatre of Los Angeles. In the evening, pianist Vassily Primakov and Burnt Sugar–the Arkestra Chamber perform. Tomorrow evening, photographer Martha Cooper presents We B*Girlz, a hip-hop dance battle between four all-female troupes.The Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel Performance Group also performs. Today, 10:30 a.m., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m., tomorrow, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., North Plaza and Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

MOZART AND MORE Pianist Alexei Lubimov and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra perform the composer’s Piano Concerto No. 21 in C major and Symphony No. 38 in D major in a two-night stand. The orchestra is conducted by Douglas Boyd. Tomorrow, pianist Christian Zacharias performs the Sonata in B-flat major, K.281, and Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales.” Tonight, 8 p.m., tomorrow, 10:30 p.m., tonight, Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, tomorrow, Stanley Kaplan Penthouse, 65th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-875-5456, $35–$55 for tonight’s performance, $35 for tomorrow’s performance.

TARRYTOWN TUNES The Summit Music Festival in Tarrytown, N.Y., concludes with a performance violinist Oleh Krysa and pianist Tatiana Tchekina.The program includes works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Szymanowski. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Pepsico Hall, Marymount College of Fordham University, 100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown, N.Y., 914-747-2020, $20 general, $15 seniors.

COME AND SEE ME SOMETIME The Duplex presents “The Whisky Bar,” a cabaret performance of the music of Jacques Brel and Kurt Weill, which serves as the soundtrack to singer Johanna Weller-Fahy’s bawdy recount of her “sordid” past. Tomorrow through Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m., the Duplex, 61 Christopher St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-868-4444, $10 advance, $13 door.

THIS IS BABYLON Joe’s Pub NYC presents Y-Love, an African-American convert to a mystical branch of Orthodox Judaism who rhymes in English, Hebrew, Yiddish, Arabic, and Aramaic. The show also features performances by producer Jake Break and the founder of the Sephardic Music Festival, dj handler. Tomorrow, 11:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, free.