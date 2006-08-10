This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HIP-HOP MOVES Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival and photographer Martha Cooper present We B*Girlz, a hip-hop dance battle between four all-female troupes. The Reggie Wilson/Fist & Heel Performance Group also performs. Tonight, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., North Plaza and Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

COME AND SEE ME SOMETIME The Duplex presents “The Whisky Bar,” a cabaret performance of the music of Jacques Brel and Kurt Weill, which serves as the soundtrack to singer Johanna Weller-Fahy’s bawdy recount of her “sordid” past. Tonight through Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m., the Duplex, 61 Christopher St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-868-4444, $10 advance, $13 door.

TARRYTOWN TUNES The Summit Music Festival in Tarrytown, N.Y., concludes with a performance violinist Oleh Krysa and pianist Tatiana Tchekina. The program includes works by Beethoven, Prokofiev, Shostakovich, and Szymanowski. Tonight, 8 p.m., Pepsico Hall, Marymount College of Fordham University, 100 Marymount Ave., Tarrytown, N.Y., 914-747-2020, $20 general, $15 seniors.

PORTUGUESE PERCUSSION The 92 Street Y presents the arranger and composer Avi Wisnia, who reinterprets Brazilian bossa nova classics with hip-hop and new wave. Tonight, 10 p.m., Makor, Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Central Park West and Columbus Avenue, 212–601–1000, $10.

MOZART AND MORE Pianist Christian Zacharias performs the Sonata in B-flat major, K.281, and Ravel’s “Valses nobles et sentimentales” as part of Mostly Mozart’s “A Little Night Music” program. Tonight, 10:30 p.m., Stanley Kaplan Penthouse, 65th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-875-5456, $35–$55 for tonight’s performance, $35 for tomorrow’s performance.

THIS IS BABYLON Y-Love, an African-American convert to a mystical branch of Orthodox Judaism, rhymes in English, Hebrew, Yiddish, Arabic, and Aramaic. The show also features performances by producer Jake Break and the founder of the Sephardic Music Festival, dj handler. Tonight, 11:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, free.

A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY The all-female country group Menage a Twang performs acoustic guitar and three-part harmony on songs about love and the city’s competitive real estate market. Tomorow, 9 p.m., Pianos, 158 Ludlow St. at Stanton Street, 212–505–3733, $8.

SHOOTING DAGGERS The co-founder of Forward Motion Theater, Holly Daggers, performs with the hip-hop band the Roots, and features her live digital and chroma key project, “Dancing ON-AIR.” Other performers include the Pharcyde and rapper Talib Kweli. Monday, 9 p.m., Webster Hall, 125 E. 11 St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-1600, $32.