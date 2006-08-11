This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ONE MORE UPSTATE TRIP The Caramoor International Music Festival in Katonah, N.Y.,presents a performance by pianist and composer John Musto as part of the “Extreme Chamber Music” series. Accompanying musicians include soprano Amy Burton and tenor Steven Tharp.The festival concludes on Saturday with a performance by Argentine pianist Ingrid Fliter and the St. Luke’s Orchestra, performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto in A major and Symphony No. 41 in C major. The orchestra is conducted by Donald Runnicles. Friday and Saturday, times vary, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts, 149 Girdle Ridge Road, Katonah, N.Y., 914-232-1252, $27–$37 for Friday, $17.50–$67.50 for Saturday.

A LITTLE BIT COUNTRY The all-female country group Menage a Twang performs acoustic guitar and three-part harmony on songs about love and the city’s competitive real estate market. Friday, 9 p.m., Pianos, 158 Ludlow St. at Stanton Street, 212–505–3733, $8.

MoMA NIGHTS The Museum of Modern Art presents its final Summergarden performance of the season. Guitarist and banjoist Brandon Ross leads the Blazing Beauty acoustic quartet, featuring bassist Stomu Takeishi, drummer JT Lewis, and cornet player Graham Haynes. Sunday, 7 p.m., Museum of Modern Art, Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, free.

SHOOTING DAGGERS The co-founder of Forward Motion Theater, Holly Daggers, performs with the hip-hop band the Roots, and features her live digital and chroma key project, “Dancing ON-AIR.” Other performers include the Pharcyde and rapper Talib Kweli. Monday, 9 p.m., Webster Hall, 125 E. 11 St., between Third and Fourth avenues, 212-353-1600, $32.

LUNCHTIME OPERA Bryant Park presents “Afternoon Arias,” a weeklong series of performances featuring young artists from the New York City Opera. The program opens with performances from Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” and “Carmen,” and Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” and “La Bohème.” Singers include Dinyar Vania, Michael Corvino, Inna Dukach, and Kathryn Friest-Allyn. Tuesday, August 15, through Friday, August 18, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park Stage, 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-768-4242, free.

CANADIAN GENERATIONS The jazz band Bad Lake features Canadian trumpeter Leif Arntzen; his father, saxophonist Lloyd Arntzen; his brother, pianist Tom Arntzen; his nephew, saxophonist Evan Arntzen, and his son, drummer Miles Arntzen. Wednesday, August 16, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-539-8778, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.