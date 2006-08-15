This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MOZART MOSEYS ALONG The Mostly Mozart festival presents “A Little Night Music,”featuring pianists Emanuel Ax and Orion Weiss.On Wednesday, the Tallis Scholars performs “From Dresden to Innsbruck (and Back),” featuring the choral works of composers Isaac, Allegri, and Hassler. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 10:30 p.m., tomorrow, 8 p.m., Stanley Kaplan Penthouse and the Rose Building, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Amsterdam Avenue, tonight, $35, tomorrow, $35–$60.

SUNNY DAYS, MUSICAL NIGHTS Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents the French Caribbean jazz quartet Sakésho, featuring musician Andy Narellhas, pianist Mario Canonge, bassist Michel Alibo, and drummer Jean Philippe Fanfant.The Carpetbag Brigade Physical Theater Company also performs. Tomorrow morning, the Hawaiian father-and-son singing duo Dennis and David Kamakahi performs family-friendly music. The duo returns in the evening, featuring their slack-key guitar methods. The Martha Graham Dance Company also performs, continuing its year–long 80th anniversary celebration.

Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 6:30 and 8:15 p.m., tomorrow, 10:30 a.m., 6 and 8 p.m., North Plaza, Josie Robertson Plaza, and Damrosch Park, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

LUNCHTIME OPERA Bryant Park presents “Afternoon Arias,” a weeklong series of performances featuring young artists from the New York City Opera. The program opens with performances from Bizet’s “The Pearl Fishers” and “Carmen,” and Puccini’s “Madame Butterfly” and “La Bohème.” Singers include Dinyar Vania, Michael Corvino, Inna Dukach, and Kathryn Friest-Allyn. Today through Friday, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park Stage, 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-768-4242, free.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Bassist Charlie Haden celebrates the 20th anniversary of his group, the Quartet West. Musicians include pianist Alan Broadbent, tenor saxophonist Ernie Watts, and drummer Rodney Green. Tonight through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Place and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $20 at the bar, $30 at the tables.

NORTHERN GUITARS Swedish guitarist and composer Tomas Janzon leads his trio in a performance for Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series. Tomorrow, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

SALSA AND PIRATES The River to River festival presents performances by salsa band Conjunton Imagen, and trombonist and composer Papo Vazquez and his Pirates Troubadours. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Conjunto Imagen at South Street Seaport, Pier 17, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, Papo Vazquez at Wagner Park, Battery Park City, Battery Place between First Place and West Street, 212-945-0505, free.

CANADIAN GENERATIONS The jazz band Bad Lake features Canadian trumpeter Leif Arntzen; his father, saxophonist Lloyd Arntzen; his brother, pianist Tom Arntzen; his nephew, saxophonist Evan Arntzen, and his son, drummer Miles Arntzen. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-539-8778, $15 in advance, $20 at the door.

SYNTH POWER Avant-garde musicians Sylvie Courvoisier, Ikue Mori, and Susie Ibarra join forces as Mephista, performing rock, classical, jazz, and electronic music. Thursday, 9:30 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 212-358-7501, $10.

ON THE SEAPORT The outdoor venue Spiegeltent presents veteran singersongwriter Duncan Sheik and the New York premiere of singer Vienna Teng.

Thursday, 10 p.m., Spiegeltent, Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, 212-279-4200, $25.

FROM EVERY SPHERE The Housing Works Bookstore Café presents its monthly music series “Live From Home,” featuring English singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt, the Damnwells, and Danya Kurtz. Friday, 7:30 p.m., 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-3324, $20.

MOONLIGHTING The Moonlighters perform their blend of jazz and pop, including vocal duets accompanied by acoustic Hawaiian lap steel guitar and ukelele.The string quartet Two Star Symphony, who combine classical music, gypsy, and hiphop, are featured guests. Friday, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, $15.