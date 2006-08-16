This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MELODIES AND DANCE Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents the Hawaiian father-and-son singing duo Dennis and David Kamakahi as they perform family-friendly music. The duo returns in the evening, featuring their slack-key guitar methods. The Martha Graham Dance Company also performs, continuing its year-long 80th anniversary celebration. Tomorrow, the festival presents a “Dance Off! Happy Hour,” featuring a mock dance competition with the Battleworks Dance Company, the Candidatos, and the Young Dance Collective. The nonprofit educational group Universal Jazz Coalition also presents a performance by jazz pianist and violinist Victor Lin. Today and tomorrow, today, 10:30 a.m., 6 and 8 p.m., tomorrow, 5 and 6:45 p.m., North Plaza and Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

MOZART PREMIERES The Mostly Mozart festival presents the Tallis Scholars. The group performs “From Dresden to Innsbruck (and Back),” featuring the choral works of composers Isaac, Allegri, and Hassler. Tomorrow, the festival presents the world premiere of “Encounters with Mozart,” a dance and music program featuring the Mark Morris Dance Company, pianists Emanuel Ax and Yoko Nozaki, and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, with conductor Louis Langrée. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., tonight, Rose Theater, Broadway and 60th Street, tomorrow, New York State Theater, Columbus Avenue and 63rd Street, Lincoln Center, 212-875-5456, tonight, $35–$60, tomorrow, $25–$75.

NORTHERN GUITARS Swedish guitarist and composer Tomas Janzon leads his trio in a performance for Scandinavia House’s Nordic Jazz series. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

SALSA AND PIRATES The River to River festival presents performances by salsa band Conjunton Imagen, and trombonist and composer Papo Vazquez and his Pirates Troubadours. Tonight, 7 p.m., Conjunto Imagen at South Street Seaport, Pier 17, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, Papo Vazquez at Wagner Park, Battery Park City, Battery Place between First Place and West Street, 212-945-0505, free.

WELCOME TO GLAM-ROCK The Fabulous Entourage, a keyboard–bass–drum trio joined by two female vocalists, performs Motown-inspired art-pop. Tomorrow, 10:30 p.m., Pianos, 158 Ludlow St. at Stanton Street, 212-505-3733, $8.