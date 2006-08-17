This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BLUES REVIVAL Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors festival presents a “Dance Off! Happy Hour,” featuring a mock dance competition with the Battleworks Dance Company, the Candidatos, and the Young Dance Collective. The nonprofit educational group Universal Jazz Coalition also presents a performance by jazz pianist and violinist Victor Lin. Tomorrow, the festival presents “Evolution of the Blues,” a revival concert featuring Guy Davis and Michael Hill. Later that night, “American Blues Raises the Roof” presents Buster Williams, Bettye LaVette, and Murray Porter. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 5 and 6:45 p.m., tomorrow, 5:30 and 7 p.m., North Plaza, Damrosch Park, and Josie Robertson Plaza, Lincoln Center, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5456, free. For complete information, go to lincolncenter.org.

MOZART PREMIERES The Mostly Mozart festival presents the world premiere of “Mozart Dances,” a dance and music program featuring the Mark Morris Dance Company, pianists Emanuel Ax and Yoko Nozaki, and the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, with conductor Louis Langrée. Tonight–Saturday, 8 p.m., New York State Theater, Columbus Avenue and 63rd Street, Lincoln Center, 212-875-5456, $25–$75.

SYNTH POWER Avant-garde musicians Sylvie Courvoisier, Ikue Mori, and Susie Ibarra join forces as Mephista, performing rock, classical, jazz, and electronic music. Tonight, 9:30 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St., between Rivington and Delancey streets, 212-358-7501, $10.

ON THE SEAPORT The outdoor venue Spiegeltent presents veteran singersongwriter Duncan Sheik and the New York premiere of singer Vienna Teng. Tonight, 10 p.m., Spiegeltent, Pier 17 at South Street Seaport, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, 212-279-4200, $25.

WELCOME TO GLAMROCK The Fabulous Entourage, a keyboard, bass, and drum trio joined by two female vocalists, performs Motown-inspired art-pop. Tonight, 10:30 p.m., Pianos, 158 Ludlow St. at Stanton Street, 212-505-3733, $8.

FROM EVERY SPHERE The Housing Works Bookstore Café presents its monthly music series “Live From Home,” featuring English singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt, the Damnwells, and Danya Kurtz. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-3324, $20.

THIS IS THE REMIX The Randall’s Island Sports Foundation presents “Amster-Jam,” a summer music “mash-up” festival where headliners collaborate and perform solo sets. Featured acts include Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters, rappers LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes, reggaeton artist Tego Calderon, and Yerba Buena. Saturday, 3–11 p.m, Randall’s Island Park, under the Triborough Bridge, 125th Street and the East River, $55. For more information, go to amsterjam.com.