This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LUNCHTIME OPERA Bryant Park presents its final “Afternoon Arias” lunchtime performance, featuring young artists from the New York City Opera. Selections include “Votre toast” from Bizet’s “Carmen,” featuring Michael Corvino. Friday, 12:30 p.m., Bryant Park Stage, 42nd Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-768-4242, free.

MOONLIGHTING The Moonlighters perform their blend of jazz and pop, including vocal duets accompanied by acoustic Hawaiian lap steel guitar and ukulele. The string quartet Two Star Symphony, who combine classical music, gypsy, and hip-hop, are featured guests. Friday, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, $15.

FROM EVERY SPHERE The Housing Works Bookstore Café presents its monthly music series “Live From Home,” featuring English singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt, the Damnwells, and Danya Kurtz. Friday, 7:30 p.m., 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-3324, $20.

PIANO MAN The Bard Music Festival Rediscoveries program in Annandale–on–Hudson, N.Y., presents “Franz Liszt and his World,” a three-weekend series of talks and performances. Pieces include the composer’s “Rákóczy March” and selections from the “Hungarian Rhapsodies.” Friday through Sunday, Friday, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m., 1:30, 5, and 8 p.m., Sunday, 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., Bard College, North Broadway and Old Post Road, Annandale–on–Hudson, N.Y., 845-758-7410, prices vary. For more information, go to fishercenter.bard.edu/boxoffice.

THIS IS THE REMIX The Randall’s Island Sports Foundation presents “Amster-Jam,”a summer music “mash-up”festival where headliners collaborate and perform solo sets. Featured acts include Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Foo Fighters, rappers LL Cool J and Busta Rhymes, reggaeton artist Tego Calderon, andYerba Buena. Saturday, 3–11 p.m, Randall’s Island Park, under the Triborough Bridge, 125th Street and the East River, $55. For more information, go to amsterjam.com.

COME UP AND SEE ME SOMETIME The Duplex presents “The Whisky Bar,” a cabaret performance of the music of Jacques Brel and Kurt Weill, which serves as the soundtrack to singer Johanna Weller-Fahy’s bawdy recount of her “sordid” past. Through Thursday, August 24, 7 p.m., the Duplex, 61 Christopher St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-868-4444, $10 advance, $13 door.