IMPROV JAZZ The Siwula, Minasa, Stowe, and Sage quartet features guitarist Dom Minasa, pianist Nobu Stowe, clarinetist Blaise Siwula, and drummer Ray Sage as they perform entirely improvisational jazz. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., 55 Bar, 55 Christopher St., between Waverly and 4th streets, 212-929-9883, free.

GUITAR HERO Local songwriter Alec Smith performs as part of the BMI Songwriter-in-Residence series. Tonight, 7 p.m., Rockwood Music Hall, 196 Allen St., between Houston and Stanton streets, 212-477-4155, free.

MUSIC IN THE MOTHER TONGUE The Workmen’s Circle–Arbeter Ring presents “Yiddishfest 2006,” a concert of music performed in mamaloshen.Featured performers include the show’s musical director, Zalmen Mlotek, Yiddish singer Claire Barry, Bruce Adler, and Howard Leshaw and the Golden Land Orchestra. Tonight, 7 p.m., Cunningham Park, Union Turnpike at Francis Lewis Boulevard, Fresh Meadows, Queens, 212-889-6800, free. For more information, go to circle.org.

JERSEY BOY GOES SOLO Actor Daniel Reichard presents “In Glory Daze,” an autobiographical concert performance of the music that formed his playlist during three months of revelry. Featured guests include alumni from Broadway’s “Jersey Boys,” Matthew Scott, Tituss Burgess, and Dominic Nolfi. Tonight, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, $25.

INVENTIVE JAZZ Composer and trumpeter Sarah Wilson celebrates the release of her album “Music For an Imaginary Play” with a two-night stand featuring drummer Satoshi Takeishi, trombonist Art Baron, and bassist Jerome Harris. Tomorrow and Wednesday, 8 p.m., the Stone, corner of Avenue A and 2nd Street, 212-473-0043, $10.

THROUGH THE WIRE The drummer for the alt-rock band Ween, Claude Coleman Jr. performs songs from “The Full Catastrophe,” a recording by his solo project, Amandla, and a nod to a near-fatal car accident four years ago. Thursday, 7 p.m., Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Broadway and Church streets, 212-219-3132, $8.

THE HIGH LIFE Indie rock staple Ted Leo and the Pharmacists perform as part of the River to River festival. The DC Snipers and Tokyo Police Club also perform. Friday, 6 p.m., South Street Seaport, Pier 17, South Street Seaport, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, 212-279-4200, free.

PUCCINI FOR THE PEOPLE New York City Opera presents “Opera–for–All,” a preview of performances and behind–the–scenes footage of selections from the company’s 2006–2007 season, including Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Bizet’s “Carmen.” The festival begins with a concert celebration featuring the 11-member rock-opera ensemble, East Village Opera Company. Tickets go on sale today. Thursday, September 7, concert and after-party 7:30 p.m., Friday–Sunday, September 8 through September 10, times vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25. For complete information, go to nycopera.com/festival.