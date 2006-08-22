This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EAST VILLAGE AND BEYOND Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors summer festival presents Czechoslovak American Marionette Theatre, which performs plays related to the history of the East Village. Tomorrow, choreographer Tom Pearson and composer Louis Mofsie present “Lacuna,” a dance and music program inspired by traditional Native American music. The festival also presents a birthday celebration for jazz pianist Randy Weston, featuring Candido, Ming Xiao Fen, and Billy Harper. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 6 and 6:45 p.m., tomorrow, 6:15, 6:45, and 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, South Plaza and Damrosch Park, 62nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues, 212-546-2656, free.

REGGAE STYLES Musicians Jsan and the Analogue Sons, based in Ithaca, N.Y., performs their inventive style of rock, reggae, and jazz. Tomorrow, 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-239-6200, $12.

INVENTIVE JAZZ Composer and trumpeter Sarah Wilson celebrates the release of her album “Music For an Imaginary Play” with a two-night stand featuring drummer Satoshi Takeishi, trombonist Art Baron, and bassist Jerome Harris. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., the Stone, corner of Avenue A and 2nd Street, 212-473-0043, $10.

PHILADELPHIA GROOVE Central Park SummerStage presents the jam band G. Love and Special Sauce, which performs rock and blues-infused hip-hop. Thursday, 6 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

THE HIGH LIFE Indie rock staple Ted Leo and the Pharmacists perform as part of the River to River festival. The DC Snipers and Tokyo Police Club also perform. Friday, 6 p.m., South Street Seaport, Pier 17, South Street Seaport, Fulton Street and the FDR Drive, 212-279-4200, free.