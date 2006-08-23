This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EAST VILLAGE AND BEYOND Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors summer festival presents choreographer Tom Pearson and composer Louis Mofsie’s “Lacuna,” a dance and music program inspired by traditional Native American music. The festival also presents a birthday celebration for jazz pianist Randy Weston, featuring Candido, Ming Xiao Fen, and Billy Harper. Tomorrow, the festival presents “Tea at Twilight,” featuring the Trance Music Ensemble. The Taiwanese group performs classical Chinese music. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 6:15, 6:45, and 8 p.m., tomorrow, 6 p.m., Lincoln Center, South Plaza and Damrosch Park, 62nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues, 212-546-2656, free.

FIGARO AND GIOVANNI The Mostly Mozart festival presents violinist Lisa Batiashvili and pianist Lars Vogt in a performance with the Mostly Mozart Festival Orchestra, conducted by Louis Langrée.The overtures to “La nozze di Figaro” and “Don Giovanni” are performed. A performance of Mozart’s “Idomeneo” is presented at the Rose Theater, featuring tenor Paul Agnew and mezzo-soprano Tuva Semmingsen. “A Little Night Music” closes the evening with reprise performances by Ms. Batiashvili and Mr. Vogt. Tomorrow, the festival presents the Emerson String Quartet, who perform works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms. The Daedalus Quartet performs a “Little Night Music” program of Mozart and Ravel. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 7:30, 8, and 10 p.m., tomorrow, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall and the Rose Theater, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5030, $35–$75.

NORDIC SUMMER Scandinavia House presents its last installment of its summer Nordic Jazz series with a performance by Danish bassist Anne Mette Iversen and her quartet. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Scandinavia House, 58 Park Ave. at 38th Street, 212-879-9779, $7 general, $5 members.

REGGAE STYLES Musicians Jsan and the Analogue Sons, based in Ithaca, N.Y., performs their inventive style of rock, reggae, and jazz. Tomorrow, 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-239-6200, $12.

HIP HOP’S UNDERGROUND Galapagos Art Space presents “The World is Ours,” a concert featuring D.J. K-Salaam. Featured performers include the politically–minded duo Dead Prez, and rapper and actor Saigon, arecurring guest on HBO’s “Entourage.” Friday, 10 p.m., Galapagos, 70 N. 6th St., between Kent and Wythe streets, Williamsburg, Brooklyn, 718-782-5188, $10.