This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CHINATOWN MELODIES Lincoln Center’s Out of Doors summer festival presents “Tea at Twilight,” featuring the Trance Music Ensemble. The Taiwanese group performs classical Chinese music. Tomorrow, the festival and the Chinese American Arts Council present “From Chinatown With Love,” a night of music and dance.The Garth Fagan Dance Company also performs, combining traditional ballet with Afro-Caribbean influences. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 6 p.m., tomorrow, 5:30 and 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, South Plaza and Damrosch Park, 62nd Street, between Columbus and Amsterdam avenues, 212-546-2656, free.

LAST WORKS The Mostly Mozart festival presents the Emerson String Quartet, who perform works by Mozart, Beethoven, and Brahms. The Daedalus Quartet performs “A Little Night Music” program of Mozart and Ravel.Tomorrow, a performance of Mozart’s “Idomeneo” is presented at the Rose Theater, featuring tenor Paul Agnew and mezzo-soprano Tuva Semmingsen.The Mostly Mozart festival orchestra also performs the compoer’s last three symphonies, including Symphony No. 40 in G minor. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 8 and 10:30 p.m., tomorrow, 7:30 and 8 p.m., Lincoln Center, Avery Fisher Hall and the Rose Theater, 65th Street and Columbus Avenue, 212-875-5030, $35–$75.

PHILADELPHIA GROOVE Central Park SummerStage presents the jam band G. Love and Special Sauce, which performs rock and blues-infused hip-hop. Tonight, 6 p.m., Central Park, Rumsey Playfield, 69th Street and Fifth Avenue, 212-360-2756, free.

COME UP AND SEE ME SOMETIME The Duplex presents “The Whisky Bar,” a cabaret performance of the music of Jacques Brel and Kurt Weill, which serves as the soundtrack to singer Johanna Weller-Fahy’s bawdy recount of her “sordid” past. Tonight, 7 p.m., the Duplex, 61 Christopher St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-868-4444, $10 advance, $13 door.

DRUMMER’S BIRTHDAY The City Parks Foundation presents the 14th annual Charlie Parker Festival, celebrating the 85th birthday of drummer Chico Hamilton.Featured musicians include George Coleman, Greg Osby, JoAnne Brackeen, and Ray Mantilla. Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m., Saturday, Marcus Garvey Park, 124th Street and Fifth Avenue, Sunday, Tompkins Square Park, 10th Street and Avenue B, free. For more information, call 311.

FLORIDIAN ORGANIST St. Patrick’s Cathedral presents a performance by the resident organist of the Church of the Incarnation and Seminole Presbyterian Church in Tampa, Fla., Sylvia Marcinko Chai. She performs works by Bach, Brixi, and Paus. Sunday, 4:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 460 Madison Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261, free.