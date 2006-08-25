This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DRUMMER’S BIRTHDAY The City Parks Foundation presents the 14th annual Charlie Parker Festival, celebrating the 85th birthday of drummer Chico Hamilton.Featured musicians include George Coleman, Greg Osby, JoAnne Brackeen, and Ray Mantilla . Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m., Saturday, Marcus Garvey Park, 124th Street and Fifth Avenue, Sunday, Tompkins Square Park, 10th Street and Avenue B, free. For more information, call 311.

FLORIDIAN ORGANIST St. Patrick’s Cathedral presents a performance by the resident organist of the Church of the Incarnation and Seminole Presbyterian Church in Tampa, Fla., Sylvia Marcinko Chai. She performs works by Bach, Brixi, and Paus. Sunday, 4:30 p.m., St. Patrick’s Cathedral, 460 Madison Ave., betwn 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261, free.