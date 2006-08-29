This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HONKY-TONK WOMEN The Country Music Association presents its Songwriter Series, featuring mainstream country artists Lori McKenna, Jo Dee Messina, and Jamie O’Neal. Tonight, 6:30 and 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-239-6200, $20.

PIANO SINGING Pianist and vocalist Robert Silverman presents his jazz quartet, including electric bassist Andy Bassford, tenor saxophonist James “Doc” Halliday, and drummer Scott Hamilton. Tonight, 8 p.m., Sugar Bar, 254 W. 72nd St., between Broadway and Eleventh Avenue, 212-579-0222, $10.

TOKYO JAZZ Japanese jazz piano prodigy Sayuri Goto studied music at the New School University and the Manhattan School of Music. She performs with bassist Nat Reeves and drummer Gene Jackson. Tonight, 8 and 9:30 p.m., New York City Baha’i Center, 53 E. 11th St., between Broadway and University Place, 212-222-5159, $15 general, $10 students.

FUSION’S ALRIGHT Rock-jazz fusion guitarist Larry Coryell performs with bassist Victor Bailey and drummer Lenny White to celebrate Mr. Coryell’s new release, “Traffic.” Tonight, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $30 at the tables, $20 at the bar.

HONORING RAHSAAN The Bright Moments Band presents a performance honoring and analyzing the music of jazz saxophonist Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Performers include baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, pianist Sonelius Smith, and bassist Dave Hofstra. Tonight through Saturday, Tuesday–Thursday, 11:30 p.m., Friday–Saturday, 12:45 a.m., Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Jazz at Lincoln Center, 33 W. 60 St. at Broadway, 212-258-9595, $10.

MORE FUSION Singer Michael Stuart performs a mix of rock, R&B, hip-hop, electronica, and traditional salsa with his Orquestra. The performance is part of the River to River festival. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Battery Park City, Wagner Park, Battery Place, between West Street and First Place, 212-945-0505, free.

WIND MELODIES The Cornelia Street Café presents its annual Flute Festival with a performance by the Mark Weinstein duo, featuring the flautist Mr. Weinstein, and guitarist Ed Cherry. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between 4th and Bleecker streets, 212-989-9319, $8.

EASTERN NOTES The Jewish Museum’s Summernights Festival presents a performance by Art Bailey’s Orkestra Popilar, which performs traditional Romanian and Jewish music. Thursday, 7 and 8 p.m., the Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, admission is pay-as-you-wish.

JAZZY VIBES Vocalists Judy Niemack and Darmon Meader perform “scatting,” a type of jazz vocal improvisation. They perform along with pianist Jim McNeely, bassist David Finck, and drummer Reggie Nicholson. Friday and Saturday, 9 and 11 p.m., Sweet Rhythm, 88 Seventh Ave. at Bleecker Street, 212-255-3626, $20.