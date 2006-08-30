This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FUSION CONFUSION Singer Michael Stuart performs a mix of rock, R&B, hip-hop, electronica, and traditional salsa with his Orquestra. The performance is part of the River to River festival. Tonight, 7 p.m., Battery Park City, Wagner Park, Battery Place, between West Street and First Place, 212-945-0505, free.

SHEDDING SKIN The former lead singer of the experimental pop duo Cibo Matto, Miho Hatori, presents an acoustic performance of songs from her debut solo album “Ecdysis.”The Magic Numbers, a band comprised of two sets of siblings, also performs. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212–539–8778, $12 for Ms. Hatori’s performance,$20 for the Magic Numbers.

SOUL BOY Ars Nova presents composer and pianist Daniel Zaitchik, who performs soul and folk songs. Accompanying musicians include vocalist and guitarist Jeremy Bass, and a full choir. Tonight, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-868-4444, $10.

WIND MELODIES The Cornelia Street Café presents its annual Flute Festival with a performance by the Mark Weinstein duo, featuring the flautist Mr. Weinstein, and guitarist Ed Cherry.Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Cornelia Street Café, 29 Cornelia St., between 4th and Bleecker streets, 212-989-9319, $8.

FULL AND LIVE Israeli-born bassist Avishai Cohen presents his trio for a live recording. Band members include pianist Sam Barsh and drummer Mark Guiliana. Accompanying musicians include saxophonist Jimmy Greene and trumpeter Diego Urcola. Tomorrow through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between MacDougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $15 at the bar, $25 at the tables.

HONORING RAHSAAN The Bright Moments Band presents a performance honoring and analyzing the music of jazz saxophonist Rahsaan Roland Kirk. Performers include baritone saxophonist Claire Daly, pianist Sonelius Smith, and bassist Dave Hofstra. Through Saturday, Tuesday–Thursday, 11:30 p.m., Friday–Saturday, 12:45 a.m., Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Jazz at Lincoln Center, 33 W. 60 St. at Broadway, 212-258-9595, $10.

PUCCINI FOR THE PEOPLE New York City Opera presents “Opera–for–All,” a preview of performances and behind–the–scenes footage of selections from the company’s 2006–2007 season, including Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Bizet’s “Carmen.” The festival begins with a concert celebration featuring the 11–member rock-opera ensemble, East Village Opera Company. Thursday, September 7, through Sunday, September 10, times vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, (212) 870-5570, $25. For more information, go to nycopera.com/festival.