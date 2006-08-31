This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

EASTERN NOTES The Jewish Museum’s Summernights Festival presents a performance by Art Bailey’s Orkestra Popilar, which performs traditional Romanian and Jewish music. Tonight, 7 and 8 p.m., the Jewish Museum, 1109 Fifth Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-423-3200, admission is pay-as-you-wish.

FULL AND LIVE Israeli-born bassist Avishai Cohen presents his trio for a live recording. Band members include pianist Sam Barsh and drummer Mark Guiliana. Accompanying musicians include saxophonist Jimmy Greene and trumpeter Diego Urcola. Tonight through Sunday, 8 and 10:30 p.m., the Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Mac-Dougal Street and Sixth Avenue, 212-475-8592, $15 at the bar, $25 at the tables.

MUSICAL THINKING Jazz pianist, composer, and psychiatrist Denny Zeitlin performs with his trio, including bassist Buster Williams and drummer Matt Wilson. Tonight through Sunday, Thursday and Sunday, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 10:30 p.m., and midnight, Iridium Jazz Club, 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212-582-2121, $30.

SAY WHAT? The Cincinnati-based jazz-hip hop trio, Iswhat?!, performs its blend of progressive jazz, human beat box, and spoken word including selections from their debut album “The Life We Choose.” Tonight, 11:30 p.m., Mo Pitkins, 34 Avenue A, between 2nd and 3rd streets, 212-777-5669, $8.

BASSOONS AND MORE Be-bop bassoonist Daniel Smith performs with pianist Mamiko Watanabe, bassist Michael O’Brien, and drummer Phil Macurano. Tomorrow, 9 and 10:30 p.m., Night and Day, 230 Fifth Ave. at President Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-399-2161, $10.

JAZZY VIBES Vocalists Judy Niemack and Darmon Meader perform “scatting,” a type of jazz vocal improvisation. They perform along with pianist Jim McNeely, bassist David Finck, and drummer Reggie Nicholson. Tomorrow and Saturday, 9 and 11 p.m., Sweet Rhythm, 88 Seventh Ave. at Bleecker Street, 212-255-3626, $20