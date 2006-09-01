Music
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
SOUTHERN SOUNDS The Kaufman Center opens its fall season with a “Crescent City Celebration,” featuring musicians from New Orleans. Performers include pianist Henry Butler, clarinetist Dr. Michael White, and banjoist Detroit Brooks. Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Kaufman Center, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $35.
