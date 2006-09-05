This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SING IT SISTER Jazz at Lincoln Center presents the “Women in Jazz Festival,” celebrating the best female bandleaders and musicians.Vocalist René Marie performs tonight with pianist Kevin Bales and drummer Quentin Baxter. Vocalist Michelle Walker perfoms with the Benjie Porecki Trio during the “After Hours” set. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. for Ms. Marie, 11 p.m. for Ms. Walker, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, 212-258-9595, $30 with $10 minimum, $10 students for evening sets, $10 with $10 minimum, $5 for students for after-hours set.

FALL JAZZ Vocalist Sarah Partridge opens the fall season at the Oak Room with a performance of new songs and jazz standards. Tonight through Saturday, Tuesday–Thursday, 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 9 and 11:30 p.m., Algonquin Hotel, the Oak Room, 59 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-419-9331, $50.

PUCCINI FOR THE PEOPLE New York City Opera presents “Opera–for–All,”a preview of performances and behind–the–scenes footage of selections from the company’s 2006–07 season, including Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Bizet’s “Carmen.” The festival begins with a concert celebration featuring the 11–member rock-opera ensemble, East Village Opera Company.Thursday through Sunday, September 10, times vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25. For more information, go to nycopera.com/festival.

JEWISH CULTURE The Oyhoo Festival, also known as the New York Jewish Music and Heritage Festival, presents performances by Israeli artists, and talks featuring Israeli and Arab musicians.The series begins with a performance by four groups, including Electric Masada, featuring John Zorn and guitarist Marc Ribot. Sunday through Sunday, September 17, times and locations vary, 212-608-0555, prices vary. For complete information, go to oyhoo.com.