HISTORICAL MUSIC A teacher at the University of Music in Vienna, Johannes Bogner, performs a harpsichord recital featuring works by William Byrd, Girolamo Frescobaldi, and Johann Jakob Froberger. Today, 1:15 p.m., Church of St. Francis of Assisi, 135 W. 31st St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-967-9157, free.

VOCALS AND KEYS Jazz at Lincoln Center presents the “Women in Jazz Festival,” celebrating the best female bandleaders and musicians. Vocalist Ann Hampton Callaway performs tonight with pianist Ted Rosenthal and drummer Victor Lewis. Pianist and vocalist Deanna Witkowski performs with her trio, including bassist Dave Ambrosio and drummer Vince Cherico during the “After Hours” set. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. for Ms. Callaway, 11 p.m. for Ms. Witkowski, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, 212-258-9595, $30 with $10 minimum, $10 students for evening sets, $10 with $10 minimum, $5 for students for after-hours set.

GIRL POWER Guitarist and singer Patty Larkin performs her folk-pop repertoire with special guest Vicki Genfan as part of the Music Without Borders series. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $20 in advance, $23 at the doors.

GYPSY STRAINS Viennese-born musician Harri Stojka performs traditional Gypsy songs on acoustic guitar. Tonight, 11 p.m., 154 Ludlow St., between Stanton and Rivington streets, 212-533-7235, free.