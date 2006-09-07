This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

PUCCINI FOR THE PEOPLE New York City Opera presents “Opera for All,” a preview of performances and behind–the–scenes footage of selections from the company’s 2006–07 season, including Puccini’s “La Boheme” and Bizet’s “Carmen.” The festival begins with a concert celebration featuring the 11–member rock-opera ensemble, East Village Opera Company. Tonight through Sunday, times vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Ave. at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25. For more information, go to nycopera.com/festival.

ARTY TUNES The Jazz Museum in Harlem and the Rubin Museum of Art collaborate on Harlem in the Himalayas, a series of 12 concerts featuring musicians who perform pieces inspired by a recent exhibit, “Take to the Sky: Flying Mystics in Himalayan Art,” currently being shown at the Rubin. This week’s performer is Ted Nash and his band. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Rubin Museum of Art, 150 W. 17th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-620-5000 ext. 344, $15 in advance, $20 at the doors.