This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FIDDLE AWAY The third annual Brooklyn Country Music Festival features a lineup of local country bands, including the Whisky Rebellion, Uncle Leon and the Alibis, Demolition String Band, and Defibulators. Saturday, 4 p.m., Southpaw, 125 Fifth Ave., between Sterling and St. John’s places, 718-230-0236, $10.

JEWISH CULTURE The Oyhoo Festival, also known as the New York Jewish Music and Heritage Festival, presents performances by Israeli artists, and talks featuring Israeli and Arab musicians. The series begins with a performance by four groups, including Electric Masada, featuring John Zorn and guitarist Marc Ribot. Sunday through Sunday, September 17, times and locations vary, 212-608-0555, prices vary. For complete information, go to oyhoo.com.