DAY-LONG EVENTS Trinity Church and St. Paul’s Chapel offer day-long musical performances and religious prayer sessions. St. Paul’s Chapel begins the day with a interfaith service, a civic service of remembrance, and the presentation of the exhibit “The Threads Project – One World, One Cloth,” which features a “world cloth” created by weavers from around the world using donated threads from more than seventy countries. Trinity Church begins the day with prayer sessions and presents musicians throughout the afternoon, including pianist Charlie Albright, trumpeter Louis Reed III, mezzo-soprano Diane Fox, and the Damocles Trio. Today, various times, Trinity Church, 74 Trinity Place at Wall Street and Broadway, and St. Paul’s Chapel, 211 Broadway at Fulton Street, 212-602-0874, free.

ACROSS THE CITY The fifth annual September Concert presents concerts throughout Manhattan parks by local musicians. At 2 p.m., the musicians present a city-wide sing-along of the Beatles’ song “All You Need Is Love.” The festival ends with a performance by the New York Choral Union at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Today, noon–5 p.m., various locations, 212-333-3399, free. For complete information, go to septemberconcert.org.

COMMUNITY SING The Juilliard School and Carnegie Hall present a community performance of Mozart’s Requiem sponsored by the Mets. Scores are provided to audience members who would like to participate. The Juilliard Orchestra and the Juilliard Choral Union perform with conductor Judith Clurman. Today, 11 a.m. for tickets, 12:30 p.m. for performance, Carnegie Hall, Isaac Stern Auditorium, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, free.

HARMONIC CONCERT The Kaufman Center and Musicians For Harmony, a nonprofit organization promoting peace and cultural exchange, presents a benefit concert commemorating the September 11th anniversary. Musicians include violinist Mark O’Connor and the Knights ensemble, the Orion Quartet with violinist Michael Tree, and Musique Sans Frontières with banjoist Tony Trischka.The public radio station WNYC broadcasts the concert live. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Merkin Concert Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $40–$125.

HONORING FRIENDS Vocalist and guitarist Tim Tuttle presents “Music from Ground Zero,” a song cycle written after Mr. Tuttle lost 35 friends and acquaintances on September 11th. Accompanying musicians include violinist Claudia Chopek, keyboardist Rich Lamb, and guitarist Jeremy Slansky. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., the Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-219-3132, $10 in advance, $12 at the doors.