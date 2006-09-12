This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GROOVY TUNES The jazz trio Groovelily performs original compositions as lead singer and electric violinist Valerie Vigoda combines elements of musical theater and concert rock. Tonight, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th St. at Tenth Avenue, 868-4444, $20.

DOUBLE BILL The Blue Note the jazz trios the Bad Plus and Jason Moran and the Bandwagon. Each group brings varied approaches to the piano-bass-drum tradition, from blues and bebop to driving rock. Tonight through Sunday, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $30 at the tables, $20 at the bar.

I’M EVERY WOMAN The husband and wife duo Nickolas Ashford and Valerie Simpson perform a program of their biggest hits, including “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” and “I’m Every Woman.” Tonight through Saturday, September 23, Tuesday–Saturday, 8:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 8:30 and 11 p.m., Feinstein’s at the Regency, 540 Park Ave. at 61st Street, 212-339-4095, $60 cover, $40 minimum.

GIN AND SIN Ars Nova presents “Andrew Lippa and a Piano,” a special concert with the composer. He performs works from his off-Broadway play, “The Wild Party.” Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Ars Nova, 511 W. 54th Street atTenth Avenue, 868-4444, $20.