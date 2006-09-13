The New York Sun

QUEEN’S TUNES The Queen’s Chamber Band performs a Scarlatti opera, “La Giuditta.” Performers include tenor Philip Anderson, soprano Julianne Baird, and harpsichordist Elaine Comparone. Tonight, 8 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $30.

MUSEUM MUSIC The Metropolitan Museum of Art opens its concert series with a performance by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, featuring guest violinist Janine Jansen.The orchestra performs selections from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Monday, 7 p.m., the Metropolitan Museum, 1000 Fifth Ave. at 86th Street, 212-570-3949, $60.

