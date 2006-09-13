Music
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
QUEEN’S TUNES The Queen’s Chamber Band performs a Scarlatti opera, “La Giuditta.” Performers include tenor Philip Anderson, soprano Julianne Baird, and harpsichordist Elaine Comparone. Tonight, 8 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $30.
MUSEUM MUSIC The Metropolitan Museum of Art opens its concert series with a performance by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, featuring guest violinist Janine Jansen.The orchestra performs selections from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Monday, 7 p.m., the Metropolitan Museum, 1000 Fifth Ave. at 86th Street, 212-570-3949, $60.
