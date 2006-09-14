This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JEWISH CULTURE The Oyhoo Festival, also known as the New York Jewish Music and Heritage Festival, presents performances by Israeli artists, and talks featuring Israeli and Arab musicians. The Moshav Band and the “Brooklyn Chassid of Hip-Hop,” Y-Love, perform. Tonight, 6 p.m., Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place, between 15th and 16th streets, 212-608-0555, $36 general, $54 VIP. For complete information, go to oyhoo.com.

STAGE TUNES Jazz vocalist Karen Oberlin performs from the songbook of musical theater composer André Previn. Accompanying musicians include pianist Tedd Firth and bassist David Finck. Tonight through Sunday, Thursday–Saturday, 7 p.m., Sunday, 4 p.m., the Metropolitan Room, 34 W. 22nd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-206-0440, $20.

VOCALS AND KEYS Jazz at Lincoln Center presents the “Women in Jazz Festival,” celebrating the best female bandleaders and musicians. Pianist Marian McPartland performs tonight with bassist Gary Mazzaroppi and drummer Glenn Davis.Vocalist Pamela Luss performs with her quartet, including bassist Richie Goods and drummer Rodney Green during the “After Hours” set. Tonight through Sunday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. for Ms. McPartland, tonight, 11 p.m. for Ms. Luss, Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, 212-258-9595, $30 with $10 minimum and $10 students for evening sets, $10 with $10 minimum and $5 for students for after-hours set.

A MAGIC FLUTE Carnegie Hall presents a concert by floutist Paula Robison and pianist Ken Noda, who perform works by classical composers including Henri Dutilleux and Gabriel Fauré, and premiere “Notturno” for flute and piano by the music director for the San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, 154 W .57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800. $35.

DOUBLE BILL The Blue Note presents a weeklong engagement featuring jazz trios the Bad Plus and Jason Moran and the Bandwagon, who each bring varied approaches to the piano-bass-drum tradition, from blues and be-bop to driving rock. Through Sunday, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $30 table, $20 bar.