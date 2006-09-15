This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ALL STRADIVARIUS The New York Philharmonic presents a concert with violinist Itzhak Perlman, who performs Bruch’s Violin Concerto no. 1 in G and Stravinsky’s “Firebird Suite.” Friday through Tuesday, Friday, 2 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m., Tuesday 7:30 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Broadway and 65th Street, 212-875-5900, $38–$104.

A MAGIC FLUTE Carnegie Hall presents a concert by floutist Paula Robison and pianist Ken Noda, who perform works by classical composers including Henri Dutilleux and Gabriel Fauré, and premiere “Notturno” for flute and piano by the music director for the San Francisco Symphony, Michael Tilson Thomas. Friday, 7 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, 154 W .57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800. $35.

MUSIC MAJOR The Manhattan School of Music presents a concert to kick off its 88th season. The featured guest conductor, David Gilbert, leads the school’s Chamber Sinfonia in Bizet’s Symphony no. 1 in C Major and Berlioz’s “Beatrice and Benedict Overture.” Friday, 7:30 p.m., Manhattan School of Music, John C. Borden Auditorium, Broadway at 122nd Street, 917-493-4428, $10 general, $5 seniors and students.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JOHN Jazz at Lincoln Center celebrates the 80th birthday of the late alto saxophonist, John Coltrane. The center’s artistic director, Wynton Marsalis, leads the JALC Orchestra in performances of “My Favorite Things,””Giant Steps,” and “Naima.”Friday and Saturday,8 p.m., Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, 212-258-9800, $37.50–$127.50.

OLD TIME GOODNESS The 9th Annual Park Slope Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Jamboree, presented by the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture, features performances by James Reams and the Barnstormers, Mac Benford, and Tom Paley. Friday and Saturday, 7:30 p.m., the Brooklyn Society for Ethical Culture Meeting House, 53 Prospect Park West at 2nd Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-768-2972, free.