MUSEUM MUSIC The Metropolitan Museum of Art opens its concert series with a performance by the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, featuring guest violinist Janine Jansen.The orchestra performs selections from Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Tonight, 7 p.m., the Metropolitan Museum, 1000 Fifth Ave. at 86th Street, 212-570-3949, $60.

BENEFICIAL TUNES Broadway actress Christine Ebersole performs songs by Joni Mitchell, the Dixie Chicks, and Michael McDonald as part of a benefit concert for the Actors’ Fund of America. Accompanying musicians include trombonist Dion Tucker and percussionist Bill Moloney. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., New World Stages, 340 W. 50th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-221-7300 ext. 133, $100–$500.

GERMAN POLKA Carnegie Hall presents a concert with trombonist Ernst Hutter and his orchestra, Die Egerlander Musikanten, and the polka musician Jimmy Sturr and his orchestra. Tonight, 7:30 pm., Isaac Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall, 54 W. 57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800, $29–$39.

FIDDLER ON A BICYCLE Vocalist and violinist Carrie Rodriguez performs selections from her debut album “Seven Angels on a Bicycle,” a mix of alternative country and bluegrass. Musicians include bassist Viktor Krauss and pedal steel player Greg Leisz. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, $15.

JUBILANT SYMPHONY The New York Philharmonic performs Mahler’s Symphony no. 4, Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate,” and the “Overture” to the Weber opera, “Oberon.” The orchestra is conducted by the music director of the Philharmonic, Lorin Maazel.Featured soprano Heidi Grant Murphy also performs. Wednesday through Tuesday, September, 26, Wednesday–Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m., Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Broadway and 65th Street, 212-875-5900, $28–$94.