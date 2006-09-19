The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

MODERN JAZZ The Blue Note presents a performance by the pianist McCoy Tyner, a former member of the John Coltrane Quintet, and his trio. Featured guest saxophonist Pharoah Sanders also performs. Tonight through Sunday, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $30-$35.

JAZZ TRIO Jazz pianist and composer Fred Hirsch performs with his trio, whose recent work includes an adaptation of poet Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass.” Tonight through Sunday, 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., Village Vanguard, 178 Seventh Ave. South at 11th Street, 212-255-4037, $30.

GONNA GETCHA The 1970s blues-rock band Cactus, which was founded by bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice, performs songs from their recently released follow-up to 1971’s “One Way…Or Another.” Featured guests the Lizards also perform. Tonight, 8 p.m., B.B. King Blues Bar & Grill, 237 W. 42nd St., between Seventh and Eight avenues, 212-997-4144, $25.

OAK ROOM DARLING The Algonquin Hotel presents the winner of its Young Artists Competition, jazz pianist Yoko Komori. Tomorrow through Saturday, December 2, 5:30–9 p.m., Algonquin Hotel, 59 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-840-6800, free.

JUBILANT SYMPHONY The New York Philharmonic performs Mahler’s Symphony no. 4, Mozart’s “Exsultate Jubilate,” and the “Overture” to the Weber opera, “Oberon.” The orchestra is conducted by the music director of the Philharmonic, Lorin Maazel.Featured soprano Heidi Grant Murphy also performs. Tomorrow through Tuesday, September 26, Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Friday, 11 a.m.,Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Broadway and 65th Street, 212-875-5900, $28–$94.

