OAK ROOM DARLING The Algonquin Hotel presents the winner of its Young Artists Competition, jazz pianist Yoko Komori. Tonight through Saturday, December 2, 5:30–9 p.m., Algonquin Hotel, 59 W. 44th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-840-6800, free.

LOVE IS A REBELLIOUS BIRD The New York City Opera presents Bizet’s “Carmen,” the classic opéra-comique about a Spanish gypsy who meets her death at the hands of a jealous lover. Featured performers include mezzo-soprano Rinat Shaham, tenor Mark Duffin, and soprano Latonia Moore. Tonight through Saturday, November 18, times vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$125. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.