YIDDISH VAUDEVILLE The City University of New York presents “100 Years of Yiddish Theatre Music: From Goldfaden to the Klezmer Revival,” a series-opening concert featuring performances by the National Yiddish Theatre–Folksbeine. Performances are scheduled every Thursday through November. Tonight through Thursday, December 2, Thursday, 2 p.m., Levinson Theater, Brooklyn College, 2900 Bedford Ave., between Campus Road and E. 27th Street, Brooklyn, 718-951-4600, free. For complete information, go to folksbiene.org.

OPENING NIGHT The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center presents “Celebrating Sounds of the Season,” a gala performance in honor of the group’s founding artistic director, Charles Wadsworth. Artistic co-directors David Finckel and Wu Han lead selections from the season. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center, 1941 Broadway at 65th Street, 212-875-5050, $28–$70.

PIANO RECITAL Pianist Julian Gargiulo performs works by Beethoven, Chopin, and Scriabin. Tonight, 8 p.m., Weill Recital Hall, Carnegie Hall, 54 W. 57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800, $25.

ELECTRIC COMPANY Bassist Mark Dresser performs with composer Raz Mesinai, whose songs combine free-form electronics, hip-hop, dub, and traditional Middle Eastern music. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Roulette, 20 Greene St., between Canal and Grand streets, 212-219-8242, $15 general, $10 students, free for members.

KIKI GOES TO BERLIN The “female” half of the duo Kiki & Herb, Justin Bond, is the host of the cabaret “Weimar New York,” about creative resistance to conservative political forces. Featured performers include Meow Meow and Julie Atlas.The cabaret is presented as part of the Spiegeltent outdoor festival. Tonight, 10 p.m., Pier 17, South Street Seaport, Fulton Street and the East River, $20. For complete information, go to spiegelworld.com.

ROCK STARS The indie rock band Favourite Sons performs songs from its recently released album “Down Beside Your Beauty.” Accompanying acts include the White Rabbits. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Mercury Lounge, 217 E. Houston St., between Ludlow and Essex streets, 212-260-4700, $12.

SEMELE The New York City Opera presents a staging of Handel’s “Semele,” an oratorio about conflict amongst the British monarchs, re-imagined in the house of Camelot. Featured performers include Elizabeth Futral and Vivica Genaux. Saturday through Wednesday, October 4, times and dates vary, NewYork State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$130. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.

MODERN JAZZ The Blue Note presents a performance by the pianist McCoy Tyner, aformer member of the John Coltrane Quintet, and his trio. Featured guest saxophonist Pharaoh Sanders also performs. Through Sunday, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $30–$35.