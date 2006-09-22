This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ROCK STARS The indie rock band Favourite Sons performs songs from its recently released album “Down Beside Your Beauty.” Accompanying acts include the White Rabbits. Friday, 8:30 p.m., Mercury Lounge, 217 E. Houston St., between Ludlow and Essex streets, 212-260-4700, $12.

JUBILANT SYMPHONY The New York Philharmonic performs Mahler’s Symphony No. 4, Mozart’s “Exsultate jubilate,” and the overture to the Weber opera, “Oberon.” The orchestra is conducted by the music director of the Philharmonic, Lorin Maazel. Featured soprano Heidi Grant Murphy also performs. Friday and Tuesday, Friday, 11 a.m., Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Broadway and 65th Street, 212-875-5900, $28–$94.

SEMELE The New York City Opera presents Handel’s “Semele,” an oratorio about conflict amongst the British monarchs, re-imagined in the house of Camelot. Featured performers include Elizabeth Futral and Vivica Genaux. Saturday through Wednesday, October 4, times and dates vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$130. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.

DRUM AND BOMBA The former lead singer for the traditional bomba group Cortijo y su Combo, Sammy Ayala, performs selections from his forthcoming album. Accompanying acts include Latin band Bronx River Parkway. Saturday, 11:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, $12.