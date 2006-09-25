This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SPREAD YOUR WINGS The Metropolitan Opera presents the opening night gala for Anthony Minghella’s production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” about a former geisha driven to suicide by the unrequited love of an American Naval officer. Featured performers include Cristina Gallardo-Domas, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 64th Street, 212-362-6000, $15–$275. For complete information, go to metoperafamily.org.

STEADY, AS SHE GOES The lead singer for the White Stripes, Jack White, and his newly formed band the Raconteurs perform songs from their album “Broken Boy Soldier.” Band members include Brendan Benson and Jack Lawrence. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Roseland Ballroom, 239 W. 52nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-307-7171, $37.

OBSESSION The New York City Opera presents Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s “Di tote Stadt,” about a widower’s infatuation with a woman who bears a strong resemblance to his dead wife.The production is led by conductor George Manahan. Through Saturday, October 14, times and dates vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$125. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.