The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

SPREAD YOUR WINGS The Metropolitan Opera presents the opening night gala for Anthony Minghella’s production of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” about a former geisha driven to suicide by the unrequited love of an American Naval officer. Featured performers include Cristina Gallardo-Domas, Marcello Giordani, and Dwayne Croft. Tonight, 6:30 p.m., Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 64th Street, 212-362-6000, $15–$275. For complete information, go to metoperafamily.org.

STEADY, AS SHE GOES The lead singer for the White Stripes, Jack White, and his newly formed band the Raconteurs perform songs from their album “Broken Boy Soldier.” Band members include Brendan Benson and Jack Lawrence. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Roseland Ballroom, 239 W. 52nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-307-7171, $37.

OBSESSION The New York City Opera presents Erich Wolfgang Korngold’s “Di tote Stadt,” about a widower’s infatuation with a woman who bears a strong resemblance to his dead wife.The production is led by conductor George Manahan. Through Saturday, October 14, times and dates vary, New York State Theater, Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Columbus Avenue at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$125. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use