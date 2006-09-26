This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TRAGIC MONA LISA The Metropolitan Opera presents Ponchielli’s “La Giocanda,” based on a Victor Hugo play about the tribulations of the beautiful titular character. The opera features the work of Christopher Wheeldon, aresident choreographer at New York City Ballet. Performers include soprano Violeta Urmana and mezzo-soprano Oolga Borodina. Tonight through Saturday, October 21, dates and times vary, Metropolitan Opera House, Lincoln Center, Columbus Avenue at 64th Street, 212-362-6000, $15–$275. For complete information, go to metoperafamily.org.

FORGET ME NOT As part of its Women in Jazz Festival, Jazz at Lincoln Center presents pianist Patrice Rushen, who performs with her trio, which includes drummer Terri Lyne Carrington and bassist James Genus. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, 212-258-9595, $30.

STEADY, AS SHE GOES The lead singer for the White Stripes, Jack White, and his newly formed band the Raconteurs perform songs from their album “Broken Boy Soldier.” Band members include Brendan Benson and Jack Lawrence. Tonight, 8 p.m., Roseland Ballroom, 239 W. 52nd St., between Broadway and Eighth Avenue, 212-307-7171, $37.

AFRO-JAZZ The Manna House Theatre presents a performance by the Argentine singer Maria Pugo Lareo.Featured performers include the Carol Sudhalter Quartet. Tonight, 8 p.m., Manna House, 338 E. 106th St. at First Avenue, 212-722-8223, $10 general, $5 members.

KLEZMER AND SWING Symphony Space presents a performance by the French octet Les Yeux Noirs, whose blend of klezmer and jazz swing relies on an eclectic string section. Thursday, 8 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-932-3228, $21–$26.

SUFFERING FOR ART The New York City Opera presents Puccini’s “La Bohème,” about the lives of starving Parisian artists now set in the days before WWI. Featured performers include Shu-Ying Li, James Valenti, and Elizabeth Caballero. Through Wednesday, October 25, times and dates vary, NewYork State Theater, Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Columbus Ave. at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$125. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.