MUSICAL MEMORIES The Museum of Jewish Heritage commemorates the anniversary of the September 1941 Babi Yar massacre in Kiev, Ukraine, with a performance by pianists Misha and Cipa Dichter of Shostakovich’s Symphony No.13.The poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko also recites his poetry. Tonight, 7 p.m., Edmond J. Safra Hall, Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Pl. at West Street, 646-437-4202, $25–$65.

WALL OF SOUND Vocalist and pianist Regina Spektor performs selections from her album of eclectic pop, “Begin to Hope.” Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, 212-840-2824, $26.50.

KLEZMER AND SWING Symphony Space presents a performance by the French octet Les Yeux Noirs, whose blend of klezmer and jazz swing relies on an eclectic string section. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-932-3228, $21–$26.