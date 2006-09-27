The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

MUSICAL MEMORIES The Museum of Jewish Heritage commemorates the anniversary of the September 1941 Babi Yar massacre in Kiev, Ukraine, with a performance by pianists Misha and Cipa Dichter of Shostakovich’s Symphony No.13.The poet Yevgeny Yevtushenko also recites his poetry. Tonight, 7 p.m., Edmond J. Safra Hall, Museum of Jewish Heritage, 36 Battery Pl. at West Street, 646-437-4202, $25–$65.

WALL OF SOUND Vocalist and pianist Regina Spektor performs selections from her album of eclectic pop, “Begin to Hope.” Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, 212-840-2824, $26.50.

KLEZMER AND SWING Symphony Space presents a performance by the French octet Les Yeux Noirs, whose blend of klezmer and jazz swing relies on an eclectic string section. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-932-3228, $21–$26.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use