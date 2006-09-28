This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

COME AWAY WITH ME A sometime-collaborator with Norah Jones, singer-songwriter Jesse Harris performs as part of the New York Botanical Garden’s series “Chihuly Nights,” which celebrates the current art installation by Dale Chihuly. Today, 4 p.m., Conservatory Lawn, New York Botanical Gardens, Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, the Bronx, 212-220-0503, $25 general, $15 members, $5 children.

JOYFUL MOZART The International Summer Academy for Young Singers presents “My Soul Leaps for Joy: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart at 250,” a commemorative performance of selections from the composer’s lieder, arias, and opera scenes. Featured performers include sopranos Heather Kniotek and Catharine Laub. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Austrian Cultural Forum, 11 E. 52nd St., between Fifth and Madison avenues, 212- 744-8875, free.

ADVENTURES WITH SHOSTAKOVICH The conductor of the New York Philharmonic, Lorin Maazel, leads the orchestra in a performance of Shostakovich’s Fifth Symphony and Cello Concerto no. 1. Cellist Lynn Harrell is the featured performer. Tonight through Tuesday, tonight, 7:30 p.m., Saturday, 8 p.m., Tuesday, 7:30 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Broadway and 65th Street, 212-875-5900, $28–$94.

DOUBLE BILL Makor presents performances by vocalists Patti Rothberg, who performs selections from her third album, “Double Standards,” and Teddy Goldstein, who is known for his comedic take on love songs. Tonight, 7:30 p.m, Makor, the Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $12.

KLEZMER AND SWING Symphony Space presents a performance by the French octet Les Yeux Noirs, whose blend of klezmer and jazz swing relies on an eclectic string section.Tonight,8 p.m.,Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-932-3228, $21–$26.

LOUIS, LOUIS Jazz at Lincoln Center presents “Wynton and the Hot Fives,” a program that features compositions inspired by and originally recorded by trumpeter Louis Armstrong and his New Orleans recording band. Artistic director Wynton Marsalis leads musicians including trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and clarinetist Victor Goines. Tonight through Saturday, 8 p.m., Frederick P. Rose Hall, Time Warner Center, 33 W. 60th St at Broadway, 212-258-9800, $37.50–$127.50.