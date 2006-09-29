This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GREAT STATES Sufjan Stevens performs selections from his folk-pop “States” project, which include the albums “Michigan” and “Illinois.” The solo singer My Brightest Diamond is the accompanying act. Friday through Sunday, 8 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Sixth Avenue and Broadway, 212-840-2824, $25.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY Serbian pianist Natasha Mitrovic and violist Danielle Farina of the Elements Quartet perform with the Poetica Musica ensemble in a birthday celebration for Mozart. Pieces include the Sonata in C major, and “L’Amero” from “Il Re Pastore.” Friday, 8 p.m., University Church of St. Joseph, 371 Sixth Ave., between Washington and Waverly places, 212-496-1388, $15.

GOSPEL ACCORDING TO CYRUS Pianist Cyrus Chestnut and his trio perform a jazz program that explores the genre’s roots in the black church. Featured performers include saxophonist James Carter and vocalist Carla Cook. Saturday, 8 p.m., Miller Theatre, Columbia University, 2960 Broadway at 116th Street, 212-854-7799, $25 general, $15 students, $7 Columbia students, free for Columbia staff and faculty.

9/11 TRIBUTE The New Jersey Philharmonic performs a concert to commemorate the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Conductor Nan Yun Kim leads the orchestra in pieces by Mozart and Rachmaninoff. Featured performers include the New Jersey Concert Choir and pianist Sarah Soohyun Choi. Sunday, 7 p.m., Isaac Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall, 54 W. 57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800, $20–$80.