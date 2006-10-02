This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BALKAN DREAMS The citywide European Dream Festival features performers from Eastern European countries. Vocalist Vlada Tomova leads her ensemble, Balkan Tales, in a performance of traditional Balkan songs and contemporary pieces from the Mediterranean and the Middle East. Tonight, 7 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-239-6200, $12.

BEAUTIFUL STRUGGLE Pianist and musical director of the Jabane Ensemble, Robert Glasper leads the group in a hiphop-soul-inspired jazz program. Band members include drummer Chris Dave and bassist Derrick Hodge. Rapper Talib Kweli is a featured guest. Tonight, 8 and 10:30 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $15–$25.

ALL IN THE FAMILY As part of its monthlong series of jazz clinics and concerts, the Brooklyn campus of Long Island University presents a performance by saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, who performs and discusses his inherited musical legacy.

Tomorrow, 4 p.m., the Humanities Building, L.I.U., 1 University Place, between Dekalb and Flatbush Avenue Extension, rm. 106, Brooklyn, 718-488-1011, free.

CON SPIRITO Symphony Space presents “Italian Women in Jazz,” a concert that connects American and Italian cultural expressions. Featured performers include pianist Patricia Scascitelli, vocalist Susanna Stivali, and the Big “O” Orchestra. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-932-3228, $25.

WELL-OILED MACHINE The indie-rock trio the Secret Machines perform selections from their new release, “Ten Silver Drops.” Band members include vocalist Brandon Curtis, guitarist Benjamin Curtis, and drummer Josh Garza.Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Place, between 15th and 16th streets, 212-777-6800, $26.50.

DOWNTOWN TUESDAY NIGHT The garagerock band the Harlem Shakes perform songs from their album “Burning Birthdays.” Accompanying acts include the White Rabbits and Dragons of Zynth. Tomorrow, 10 p.m., Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-219-3139, $8.

CABARET IN THE GARDENS Cabaret artist Valerie Lemon performs as part of the New York Botanical Garden’s series “Chihuly Nights,” which celebrates the current art installation by Dale Chihuly.

Thursday, 4 p.m., Conservatory Lawn, New York Botanical Gardens, Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, the Bronx, 212-220-0503, $25 general, $15 members, $5 children.

SUFFERING FOR ART The New York City opera presents Puccini’s “La Bohème,” about the lives of starving Parisian artists now set in the days before WWI. Featured performers include Shu-Ying Li, James Valenti, and Elizabeth Caballero. Through Wednesday, October 25, times and dates vary, NewYork State Theater, Lincoln Center, 20 Lincoln Center Plaza, Columbus Ave. at 63rd Street, 212-870-5570, $25–$125. For complete information, go to nycopera.com.