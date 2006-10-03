This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ARTIST IN RESIDENCE As part of “The Friends of Education” series, the Museum of Modern Art presents a conversation with jazz pianist Jason Moran and a jazz writer, Ben Ratliff.The event also features a performance by the artist. A reception follows. Tonight, 7 p.m., Roy and Niuta Titus Theater, MoMA, 11 W. 53rd St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-708-9400, $35.

CON SPIRITO Symphony Space presents “Italian Women in Jazz,” a concert that connects American and Italian cultural expressions. Featured performers include pianist Patricia Scascitelli, vocalist Susanna Stivali, and the Big “O” Orchestra. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Peter Jay Sharp Theatre, Symphony Space, 2537 Broadway at 95th Street, 212-932-3228, $25.

WELL-OILED MACHINE The indie-rock trio the Secret Machines performs selections from its new release, “Ten Silver Drops.” Band members include vocalist Brandon Curtis, guitarist Benjamin Curtis, and drummer Josh Garza. Tonight, 8 p.m., Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Pl., between 15th and 16th streets, 212-777-6800, $26.50.

DOWNTOWN TUESDAY NIGHT The garage-rock band the Harlem Shakes performs songs from its album, “Burning Birthdays.” Accompanying acts include the White Rabbits and Dragons of Zynth. Tonight, 10 p.m., Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-219-3139, $8.

TOP OF THE POP The pop group the Gin Blossoms performs selections from its 1990s song catalog. Accompanying acts include vocalists Shawn Mullins and Josh Kelley, who performs soft-rock ballads. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Nokia Theatre Times Square, 1515 Broadway at 44th Street, 212-307-7171, $26.50–$28.

GARDEN MUSIC Cabaret artist Valerie Lemon performs as part of the New York Botanical Garden’s series “Chihuly Nights,” which celebrates the current art installation by Dale Chihuly. Thursday, 4 p.m., Conservatory Lawn, New York Botanical Gardens, Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, the Bronx, 212-220-0503, $25 general, $15 members, $5 children.

DUBLINERS Damien Dempsey performs a blend of Irish folk, rock, reggae, and hiphop. Accompanying acts include singer Dan Donnelly, and the rock band Cities. Thursday, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-219-3139, $10–$12.