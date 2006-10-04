The New York Sun

Join
National

Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Music
Music

NORTHERN TUNES Scandinavian singer Sissel performs new contemporary pop and traditional Norwegian music. Tonight, 8 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-840-2824, $31.50–$46.50.

CHAIN GANG Broadway singer Eugene Fleming performs from the catalog of Sam Cooke. An eight-piece band is led by Barry Levitt. Tonight, 9:30 and 11 p.m., Iridium Jazz Club, 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212-582-2121, $20.

DUELING ORGANISTS The Cathedral of St. Patrick’s presents a “Three Organists Spectacular” in celebration of the church’s 95th anniversary. Performers include Donald Dumler and Stanley Cox. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Cathedral of St. Patrick’s, 645 Fifth Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261 ext. 274, free.

DEBUT RECITAL Italian pianist Alberto Nosè performs Schumann’s “Arabeske,” Op. 18, and “Symphonic Etudes,” Op. 13, and Ravel’s “La Valse.” Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $25 general, $10–$15 students and seniors.

DUBLINERS Damien Dempsey performs a blend of Irish folk, rock, reggae, and hiphop. Accompanying acts include singer Dan Donnelly, and the rock band Cities. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-219-3139, $10–$12.

QUICK SCORE The Music Symphony Orchestra of the Manhattan School of Music performs John Adams’s “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” and Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder.” A director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Lawrence Leighton Smith, leads the orchestra, and baritone Michael McGee is a featured soloist. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Manhattan School of Music, John C. Borden Auditorium, 120 Claremont Ave. at 122nd Street, 917-493-4428, $10 general, $5 seniors and students. For complete information, go to msmnyc.edu.

Music
Music

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use