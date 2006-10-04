This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NORTHERN TUNES Scandinavian singer Sissel performs new contemporary pop and traditional Norwegian music. Tonight, 8 p.m., Town Hall, 123 W. 43rd St., between Broadway and Sixth Avenue, 212-840-2824, $31.50–$46.50.

CHAIN GANG Broadway singer Eugene Fleming performs from the catalog of Sam Cooke. An eight-piece band is led by Barry Levitt. Tonight, 9:30 and 11 p.m., Iridium Jazz Club, 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212-582-2121, $20.

DUELING ORGANISTS The Cathedral of St. Patrick’s presents a “Three Organists Spectacular” in celebration of the church’s 95th anniversary. Performers include Donald Dumler and Stanley Cox. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Cathedral of St. Patrick’s, 645 Fifth Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261 ext. 274, free.

DEBUT RECITAL Italian pianist Alberto Nosè performs Schumann’s “Arabeske,” Op. 18, and “Symphonic Etudes,” Op. 13, and Ravel’s “La Valse.” Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Zankel Hall, Carnegie Hall, 881 Seventh Ave. at 56th Street, 212-247-7800, $25 general, $10–$15 students and seniors.

DUBLINERS Damien Dempsey performs a blend of Irish folk, rock, reggae, and hiphop. Accompanying acts include singer Dan Donnelly, and the rock band Cities. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Knitting Factory, 74 Leonard St., between Church Street and Broadway, 212-219-3139, $10–$12.

QUICK SCORE The Music Symphony Orchestra of the Manhattan School of Music performs John Adams’s “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” and Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder.” A director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Lawrence Leighton Smith, leads the orchestra, and baritone Michael McGee is a featured soloist. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Manhattan School of Music, John C. Borden Auditorium, 120 Claremont Ave. at 122nd Street, 917-493-4428, $10 general, $5 seniors and students. For complete information, go to msmnyc.edu.