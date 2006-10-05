This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

GARDEN MUSIC Cabaret artist Valerie Lemon performs as part of the New York Botanical Garden’s series “Chihuly Nights,” which celebrates the current art installation by Dale Chihuly. Today, 4 p.m., Conservatory Lawn, New York Botanical Gardens, Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, the Bronx, 212-220-0503, $25 general, $15 members, $5 children.

DUELING ORGANISTS The Cathedral of St. Patrick’s presents a “Three Organists Spectacular” in celebration of the church’s 95th anniversary. Performers include Donald Dumler and Stanley Cox. Tonight, 7 p.m., Cathedral of St. Patrick’s, 645 Fifth Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-753-2261 ext. 274, free.

ENCHANTED CHILDREN The New York Philharmonic performs Camille Saint-Saëns’s Symphony No. 3 for Organ, and Ravel’s one-act fantasy opera “L’enfant et Les Sortileges.” The orchestra is conducted by the music director of the Philharmonic, Lorin Maazel.Featured singers include mezzo-sopranos Susanne Mentzer and Isabel Leonard. Tonight and tomorrow, tonight, 7:30 p.m., tomorrow, 8 p.m., Avery Fisher Hall, 10 Lincoln Center Plaza, Broadway and 65th Street, 212-875-5900, $28–$94.

BRANFORD’S BLUES The Jazz Standard presents a performance by saxophonist Branford Marsalis and his quartet. Featured performers include bassist Eric Revis and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., tomorrow and Saturday, 7:30, 9:30, and 11:30 p.m., Blue Smoke Jazz Standard, 116 E. 27th St. at Park Avenue South, 212-576-2232, $35. For complete information, go to jazzstandard.net.

NO ORDINARY JAZZ Makor presents trumpeter Jonathan Finlayson, who performs with his group, Common Thread. Tonight, 9:30 p.m, the Steinhardt Building, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-601-1000, $15.