QUICK SCORE The Music Symphony Orchestra of the Manhattan School of Music performs John Adams’s “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” and Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder.” The director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Lawrence Leighton Smith, leads the orchestra, and baritone Michael McGee is a featured soloist. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Manhattan School of Music, John C. Borden Auditorium, 120 Claremont Ave. at 122nd Street, 917-493-4428, $10 general, $5 seniors and students. For complete information, go to msmnyc.edu.

SCISSOR SIBLINGS The art-pop quintet the Fabulous Entourage, who are known for highly theatrical live concerts, perform selections from “Play Nice Now.” Friday, 9 p.m., BAMCafe, Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette St., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, 718-636-4139, free.

REMEMBERING JAZZ DIVAS Vocalist Ayana Lowe and her jazz combo perform both popular and seldom-heard selections from the songbooks of Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith. Band members include pianist Patrizia Scascitelli and bassist Dave Croce. Saturday, 6 and 7:40 p.m., 55 Bar, 55 Christopher St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-929-9883, no cover, two drink minimum.

ACOUSTIC SOUL Singer-songwriter India. Arie performs funky neo-soul music with introspective lyrics. Accompanying act is “blue-eyed soul” singer Robin Thicke. Saturday, 8 p.m., Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway at 74th Street, 212-496-7070, $28.50–$58.