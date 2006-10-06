The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022.

QUICK SCORE The Music Symphony Orchestra of the Manhattan School of Music performs John Adams’s “Short Ride in a Fast Machine” and Mahler’s “Kindertotenlieder.” The director of the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Lawrence Leighton Smith, leads the orchestra, and baritone Michael McGee is a featured soloist. Friday, 7:30 p.m., Manhattan School of Music, John C. Borden Auditorium, 120 Claremont Ave. at 122nd Street, 917-493-4428, $10 general, $5 seniors and students. For complete information, go to msmnyc.edu.

SCISSOR SIBLINGS The art-pop quintet the Fabulous Entourage, who are known for highly theatrical live concerts, perform selections from “Play Nice Now.” Friday, 9 p.m., BAMCafe, Brooklyn Academy of Music, 30 Lafayette St., between Ashland Place and St. Felix Street, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, 718-636-4139, free.

REMEMBERING JAZZ DIVAS Vocalist Ayana Lowe and her jazz combo perform both popular and seldom-heard selections from the songbooks of Billie Holiday and Bessie Smith. Band members include pianist Patrizia Scascitelli and bassist Dave Croce. Saturday, 6 and 7:40 p.m., 55 Bar, 55 Christopher St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-929-9883, no cover, two drink minimum.

ACOUSTIC SOUL Singer-songwriter India. Arie performs funky neo-soul music with introspective lyrics. Accompanying act is “blue-eyed soul” singer Robin Thicke. Saturday, 8 p.m., Beacon Theatre, 2124 Broadway at 74th Street, 212-496-7070, $28.50–$58.

