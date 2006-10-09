This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

JAZZY STRINGS Jazz guitarist David Gilmore performs with saxophonist Ravi Coltrane, bassist Christian McBride, and drummer Jeff “Tain” Watts. Chilean singer Claudia Acuna also performs. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between Astor Place and 4th Street, 212-239-6200, $15.

STRAIGHT OUTTA FINLAND As part of its Northern Lights Jazz Series, Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Nordic Consulates General of New York present the Ilmiliekki Quartet, who combine old-school swing and new wave. Featured performers include pianist Tuomo Prättälä and bassist Antti Lötjönen. Tonight, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m., Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola, Frederick P. Rose Hall, 33 W. 60th St. at Broadway, 212-258-9800, $15.

LOUNGE AROUND An actress in the play “The Color Purple,” Francesca Harper, performs a program of cabaret and jazz standards with the Modo Fusion Lounge Band, featuring bassist Damon Banks and drummer Bruce Cox. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Makor, 35 W. 67th St., between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West, 212-415-5500, $15.

LOVELY DUETS Pianist Robert Glasper performs his “Duets” program with singers Lionel Loueke and Meshell Ndegeocello. Tonight, 8 p.m., Kaufman Center, Merkin Concert Hall, 129 W. 67th St., between Broadway and Amsterdam Avenue, 212-501-3330, $25.

THE WAY WE WERE Barbra Streisand performs a post-retirement concert of selections from her more than 60 albums. A pop-opera quartet, Il Divo, is a featured act. Tonight and Wednesday, 8 p.m., Madison Square Garden, 4 Pennsylvania Pl., Seventh Avenue at 32nd Street, 212-307-7171, $104.50–$754.50.

PUNK REVIVAL A band that has survived two breakups since forming in 1978, Social Distortion performs accessible punk rock. Accompanying acts include Supersuckers and Blackpool Lights. Tonight, tomorrow, and Friday, 8:30 p.m., Irving Plaza, 17 Irving Pl., between 15th and 16th streets, 212-777-6800, $30.

NEO SOPRANO Cabaret singer and accordionist Nicole Renaud performs classical music with a contemporary twist in four tongues, including her native French. Tonight, 9 p.m.,Chibi’s Sake Bar,288 Mott St.,between Prince and Spring streets, 212-274-0054, free.

WHEN IN ROME A member of the bluegrass band Nickel Creek, Chris Thile, and violinist Hilary Hahn perform a combined program of classical and country music. Tomorrow, 7:30 p.m., Housing Works Used Bookstore and Café, 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-3324, $15.

YES, YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL As part of his “Back to Bedlam” world tour, singer James Blunt performs songs from his debut album of the same name. Featured act is rock band the Favourite Sons. Tomorrow and Wednesday,8 p.m.,Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-632-4000, $25–$50.

BATTLE OF THE QUARTETS The Floriculture Quartet, featuring pianist Carl Maguire, and the Momenta Quartet, featuring violinist Miranda Cuckson, perform a simultaneous set featuring the compositions of Mr. Maguire and Indonesian composer Tony Prabowo, who presents the premiere of his opera “Pastoral.” Tomorrow, 9:30 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St. at Delancey Street, 212-358-7503, $10.