This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

WHEN IN ROME A member of the bluegrass band Nickel Creek, Chris Thile, and violinist Hilary Hahn perform a combined program of classical and country music. Tonight, 7:30 p.m., Housing Works Used Bookstore and Café, 126 Crosby St., between Houston and Prince streets, 212-334-3324, $15.

YES, YOU’RE BEAUTIFUL As part of his “Back to Bedlam” world tour, singer James Blunt performs songs from his debut album of the same name. Featured act is rock band the Favourite Sons. Tonight and tomorrow, 8 p.m., Radio City Music Hall, 1260 Sixth Ave., between 50th and 51st streets, 212-632-4000, $25–$50.

AT LAST The Blue Note presents vocalist Etta James, who performs selections from her new release “All the Way” and celebrates a career that spans five decades. Band members include her sons, drummer Donto James and bassist Sametto James.Hip-hop band the Roots are featured performers. Tonight, 8 p.m., Blue Note, 131 W. 3rd St., between Sixth Avenue and MacDougal Street, 212-475-8592, $75–$95.

BATTLE OF THE QUARTETS The Floriculture Quartet, featuring pianist Carl Maguire, and the Momenta Quartet, featuring violinist Miranda Cuckson, perform a simultaneous set featuring the compositions of Mr. Maguire and Indonesian composer Tony Prabowo, who presents the premiere of his opera “Pastoral.” Tonight, 9:30 p.m., Tonic, 107 Norfolk St. at Delancey Street, 212-358-7503, $10.

ABOUT A BOY A British singer and songwriter who drew critical praise for his 2000 debut “The Hour of Bewilderbeast,” Badly Drawn Boy performs a concert of experimental pop. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Hiro Ballroom at the Maritime Hotel, 363 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-242-4300, $20–$25.

BAD LOVE Carnegie Hall presents composer Randy Newman, who performs a solo piano concert of signature pop and rolling R&B laced with satirical narrative. Tomorrow, 8 p.m., Isaac Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall, 54 W. 57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800, $35–$85.