This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ABOUT A BOY A British singer and songwriter who drew critical praise for his 2000 debut “The Hour of Bewilderbeast,” Badly Drawn Boy performs a concert of experimental pop. Tonight, 7 p.m., Hiro Ballroom at the Maritime Hotel, 363 W. 16th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, 212-242-4300, $20–$25.

BAD LOVE Carnegie Hall presents composer Randy Newman, who performs a solo piano concert of signature pop and rolling R &B laced with satirical narrative. Tonight, 8 p.m., Isaac Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall, 54 W. 57th St. at Seventh Avenue, 212-247-7800, $35–$85.

JAZZ FROM BRAZIL Pianist Helio Alves and his trio perform songs from his samba-inspired jazz album “Portrait in Black and White.” Featured performers include drummer Anthony Pinciotti and bassist Santi Debriano. Tonight, 8 and 10 p.m., Sweet Rhythm, 88 Seventh Ave. at Bleecker Street, 212-255-3626, $15.

BLUES IN THE SLOPE Guitarist Dave Simmons performs selections from his conceptual album “The Disintegration Principle,” about finding one’s self during a crisis. A local blues band, the Night and Daylights, also performs. Tomorrow, 8:30 p.m., Night and Day Restaurant, 230 Fifth Ave. at President Street, Park Slope, Brooklyn, 718-399-2162, $10 cover and $7 food or drink minimum.

LYRICISTS’ LOUNGE Joe’s Pub presents “Music Lounge,” featuring a performance by a vocalist best known for her collaboration with the hip-hop duo Platinum Pied Pipers, Tiombe Lockhart, and an R &B singer-songwriter, Shu. Saturday, 11:30 p.m., Joe’s Pub, 425 Lafayette St., between 4th Street and Astor Place, 212-539-8778, $12.

