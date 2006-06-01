Painting
FACES GALORE Jeff Bailey Gallery presents “Jackie Gendel: Portraits.” The paintings feature the visages of historical figures fused with those of Ms. Gendel’s friends and various objects. Above, “Jacqueline” (2005); left, “After the Fire” (2005). Tonight through Saturday, July 1, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Jeff Bailey
