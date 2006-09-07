Paintings
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
INDUSTRIAL RUIN “All Fall Down,” an exhibit of paintings by Valaire Van Slyck, focuses on themes inspired by America’s post-Industrial Age, featuring abandoned factories and empty streets. A reception is presented as part of the exhibit’s opening. Among the paintings are Ms. Slyck’s “Give Me a Bomb” (2006), above, and “Untitled” (2006), right. Tonight, 6–8 p.m., Monya Rowe Gallery, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 646-234-8645, free.
