INDEPENDENCE DAY Broadway actress Tovah Feldshuh serves as grand marshal of the Salute to Israel parade, celebrating the country’s 58th year of independence. Mayor Bloomberg, senators Clinton and Schumer, and Israeli ambassadors Daniel Ayalon, Dan Gellerman, and Arye Mekel are also present. Sunday, noon-5 p.m., Fifth Avenue between 57th and 79th streets, 646-472-5388, free. For more information, go towww.salutetoisrael.com.

