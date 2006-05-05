Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
UNDER THE SEA Alyson Denny’s close-up photographs of seaweed are on display at Alan Klotz Gallery. Through Thursday, June 22, Wednesday-Saturday, noon-6 p.m., Alan Klotz Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, No. 701, 212-741-4764, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.