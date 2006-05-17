Photography
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
EUROPEAN LANDSCAPE Lynn Geesman presents an exhibit of large-scale photographs taken throughout France, Belgium, England, and America, exploring how humans have changed the landscape of the West over her lifetime. Tomorrow through Friday, June 30, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Yancey Richardson Gallery, 535 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, third floor, 646-230-9610, free.
